Home Indiana Evansville Patchwork Central Hosts Peace Activist From Nuclear Age Peace Organization October 8th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Patchwork Central held its usual Sunday service in Evansville. This particular service was special because it hosted Paul Chappel, a peace activist from the Nuclear Age Peace Organization. Gary May, President of Veterans for Peace, invited Chappel to encourage acts of peace. May said, “It seemed like a great idea for us for Veterans for Peace because who we are as Veterans For Peace and our current executive director in St. Louis the National Executive Director has been promoting the concept that peace is possible.” Chappel is spreading the message of empathy, building relationships and peace literacy. He believes peace literacy is the answer to most world conflicts. To become involved with Chappel’s movement, visit peaceliteracy.org.

Comments

comments