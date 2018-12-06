Pastors Team Up With Potter’s Wheel

Churches in the tri-state are uniting and are trying to find ways to help even more people in Evansville. Today Potter’s Wheel hosted a pastor appreciation luncheon where they discussed how they can come together and help in a big way.

Potter’s Wheel officials say there are many needs in the city of Evansville. The non-profit organization partners with at least 15 churches to give back to the community but they are open to include more.

“I think (Potter’s Wheel officials) are a beacon of hope in a dark area and I think it’s very vital,” says Pastor Chet Todd.

Potter’s Wheel is a non-profit organization focused on the people.

“We want to love people, we want to equip them with tools that they need and then empower them to just have a great life. To thrive here,” says Chris Fleming, executive director of Potter’s Wheel.

Thursday, Potter’s Wheel hosted a pastor appreciated luncheon and talked about how to make the city of Evansville a better place together.

“There’s a lot of development that’s going on around us and a lot of needs still in the community and so we really wanted to be a part of that and really make some positive changes,” says Fleming.

Local pastors say this luncheon is breaking a barrier that needs to be broken while building relationships that need to be built. This way all of the churches can come together and fill any need that is brought to their attention.

“I’ve said for years that if the churches of Evansville would view themselves as the church of Evansville, Evansville would be a different place. We are not in competition, we are on the same side and we are shooting for the same goal,” says Pastor Todd. “We have the same goal. We love the city all of us.”

Some pastors have been working with this organization for years while others are just finding out about their services.

“That’s why where are here. To learn more about how we can just connect with each other and partner and serve the city together,” says Pastor Todd.

Potter’s Wheel partners with churches to put on a breakfast very Saturday morning and they also run a clothing bank. Officials say they are still hoping to expand to offer more services to more people.

If you would like to learn how you can help the Potter’s Wheel’s mission. You can call Potter’s Wheel at (812) 401-4440.

