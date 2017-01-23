Passing Lane of U.S. 41 in Gibson County Closed Due to Accident
The passing lane of U.S. 41 in Gibson County will be closed for a couple of hours due to an accident. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of an overturned semi truck on U.S. 41 at 550S. Authorities say the truck driver has received minor injuries and the passing lane will be closed for about two and a half hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
