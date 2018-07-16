Passing Cold Front Brings Relief

Good Evening,

We kicked off our work week with another particularly warm day throughout the Tri-State. Afternoon highs tipped the scales in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region, though uncomfortably high dew points in the mid 70s drove heat indices past 105° at times this earlier this afternoon!

Fortunately, there is relief from this oppressive heat on the way; it will arrive in the form of a passing cold front late this evening. As the cold front drags southeastward, it is expected to continue triggering the formation of some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. That being said, I’m not expecting much more than some isolated showers and maybe a few claps of thunder for the Ohio River Valley late tonight.

Once the cold front is safely positioned to our south, our winds will shift, pulling cooler and drier air in from the Upper Great Lakes. Tomorrow’s anticipated high of 88° may not look like a significant difference from today’s high temperature of 91°, but what you don’t see, you will certainly feel. Dew points will dive from the mid 70s today into the low 60s and upper 50s tomorrow, meaning that high of 88° will feel nothing like the triple digit heat indices of Monday.

Temperatures continue to fall from there. The real gem of the forecast will arrive just in time for the midweek. Wednesday looks absolutely wonderful! we’ll only reach a high temperature of 85° that afternoon and humidity levels will remain quite tame. We’ll see another influx of heat and humidity towards the end of the work week as another weather maker swings its way across the Great Plains on its way towards the Tri-State. Scattered showers and storms Friday will be followed shortly thereafter by another cool down over the weekend ahead.

