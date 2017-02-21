Home Indiana Evansville Passenger Thrown From Vehicle In Hit And Run Last Week Has Died February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The passenger ejected from a vehicle in a hit and run accident last week has died. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 36-year-old Margaret Conley died on Saturday at Deaconess Hospital. There will not be a cause of death for another few weeks, when lab results come back. Conley was thrown from the car after it flipped on its side.

The driver 22-year-old Jovontae Carter, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. A judge raised his bond to $200,000. He faces a number of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

Carter is due back in court on April 4th.

