Home Indiana Passenger Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Logootee Identified November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The passenger killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Boggs Lake has been identified. Police say 35-year-old John Brett, of Shoals, was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit on Highway 231 near County Road 700 North.

Authorities say 60-year-old Kevin Sears, of Odon, was driving northbound on HWY 231, when for an unknown reason, veered into the southbound lanes, striking 29-year-old Zachary Greene’s vehicle. Sears was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Brett was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper then taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he died.

All three people were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Comments

comments