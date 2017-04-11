Home Illinois Passenger Dragged Off United Airlines Plane Has Criminal Past April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A passenger dragged off of a plane was convicted of exchanging drugs for sex. TMZ reports that Dr. David Dao was charged in 2005 with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing and trafficking painkillers. Prosecutors claimed Dao fraudulently filled prescriptions for hydrocodone, Oxycontin, and Percocet.

Dao was convicted of writing prescriptions and checks to a patient in exchange for sex. Dao denied paying for sex, but said he accepted sexual favors from an associate in exchange for reducing a debt that associate owed him.

In February 2005, Dr. Dao gave up his license to practice medicine in Kentucky. In 2015 the medical board lifted the suspension and allowed him to practice medicine with some restrictions.

Last year, the medical board imposed even more restrictions so that he can only practice internal medicine in an outpatient facility once a week.

Photo Courtesy of TMZ.

