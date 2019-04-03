PASATS Hosts ‘Living Well With Parkinson’s’ Symposium

The Parkinson’s Awareness Support Association of the Tri-State and the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana is hosting its second annual Living Well with Parkinson symposium Wednesday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is held in the Pavilion Conference, on the third floor of the Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital on the Deaconess Gateway Campus. Presenters will discuss topics such as “Gait Disorders,” “The Role of Exercise and Physical Therapy,” and “Understanding Off Times.”

Pre-registration is required, and the event is free of charge, courtesy of presenting sponsor Deaconess Health System and keynote sponsor Sunovion Pharmaceuticals.

All registrations include continental breakfast and lunch.

