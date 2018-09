The Henderson County Humane Society is not taking new dogs for at least 14 days.

The reasoning for this is a recent Parvo scare. Parvo is a highly contagious and deadly disease for dogs.

One way it can be transmitted is through the nose and mouth with infected feces. Another way is through indirect contact.

We will have more updates from the Humane Society on the scare tonight on 44News.

