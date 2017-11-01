Party for a Purpose with Project IV!

Join us on November 4, 2017 at Boogie Nights Nightclub in Evansville, for the ULTIMATE fundraising celebration – Project IV!

Project IV is the brain child of Donald Peters, who has thrown 5 Amazing parties in the past 4 years bringing THOUSANDS together! Donald guarantees that his parties are “BLOODY INSANE” and Project IV will definitely deliver!

DJ Jwin, an A-list DJ from St. Louis will be headlining the event, DJ Chidi from England and DJ Kloud from Cincinnati!

This event is 18 and over, the 21+ section is upstairs if they choose.

Downstairs will be an 18+ fist pumping good time, while the 21+ upstairs area will be a more sophisticated and chill fundraising event.

Cover charge is $15 for under 21 and $10 for over 21.

Message DJ Chidi, Donald Peters, or Jenn moorhead on Facebook for VIP inquiries.

A portion of the profits will be going to feed and provide scholarships for students in Nigeria.



