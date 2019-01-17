Party Like It’s Valentine’s Day or Audition for T-Rell!

Are you looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and, get this, also audition for a chance to open up for a big name artist?

Jody Moore of Magnolia Records has got you…

Pre Valentine’s Bash will be located at People’s Bar and Nightclub 420 N. Garvin. With a performance from T-Rell who is a national recording artist signed to Nelly’s label Dirty Ent. along with local artists in the surrounding areas. This event will give artists a chance to open up for a big name artist. Also, T-Rell will be doing a meet and greet Feb 1st. Artist will get a chance to play their music for him and get artist consultant from T-Rell and his manager along with Mo Thugs member Lil Wiley, who is associated with Grammy Awards Winning group Bone Thugs N Harmony. All artists contact Jody Moore or Wiley Adams to secure you performance slot for Feb 1st and Feb 2nd. Contact info is 662-545-7364 for Jody or 812-760-5419 for Wiley.

Brought to you by Magnolia Records and Go Grind Promotions.

Do you think you could be the next big thing?

Auditions are February 1st at Kitty Licks Studios in Evansville.

It all kicks off at 7 pm.

This is your chance to win a chance to create a song with T-Rell.

And you can party like it’s Valentine’s Day (at People’s Bar) the 2nd for just 20 bucks, or $15 if you get them now.

And for all of you musical dreamers…good luck!

