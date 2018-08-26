Home Indiana Evansville Party Leads To 14 Year Old Being Shot August 26th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Evansville, Indiana

A party allegedly led to a 14 year old being taken to the hospital late Saturday night.

It happened around eleven when officials were called to the 400 block of Adams Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Nothing was their when EPD arrived.

It wasn’t until later that a 14 year old male arrived at a local hospital with a gun shot wound.

Apparently the suspect told police the shooting happened at a party in the area.

Law enforcement officers say they have identified the 14 year old suspect, but have not located him.

If you have any information on the case contact the Evansville Police Department.

