Party in Paradise is a mere four days away, but there’s still time to buy tickets to help support Warrick Trails.

The event is for individuals 21 and older and will offer beer, live music, and several food trucks.

It all kicks off on September 29th at Friedman Park in Newburgh.

Tickets run for $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Click here for more information on tickets and activities available at the event.

