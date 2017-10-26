Home Indiana Evansville Parts of Waterworks Road to Close in 2019 October 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A portion of Waterworks Road will close for good as part of the Renew Evansville Project to update the city’s sewer system.

The closure won’t happen until 2019 as officials will build a new portion of Waterworks Road. That will connect Veterans Memorial Parkway to the rest of the road.

They’re looking at a wooded area between the city garage and the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

City officials say they’ll decide on the location for the new section of waterworks before they close the old section.

The Renew Evansville Project is set to cost more than $700 million.

