Parts of Princeton Under Water Boil Advisory

A water boil advisory is in place for parts of the city of Princeton until further notice. There was a water main break in the 600 block of East Brumfield in Princeton.

Water customers in the area could experience low water pressure or temporary water loss.

Customers East of Fourth Street in Princeton are under the boil advisory until further notice.

There’s no word on if the water main has been fixed or when the boil advisory will be lifted.

If you have any questions, call 812-385-3343.

