Parts Of Princeton Under Precautionary Boil Advisory

October 31st, 2017

Some residents in the City of Princeton are under a precautionary boil advisory. Due to water valve insertions on Tuesday, water system, operation, and maintenance manager of the Princeton Water Utilities, issued a boil advisory for parts of the city. All of the homes east of North Main Street and North of East Broadway are under the boil advisory until further notice.

It’s unlikely there will be any contamination of the drinking water, but this is a precautionary measure.

Customers should boil water for about five minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

If you need more information or have questions, you are asked to call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

