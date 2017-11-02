Home Indiana Parts Of Princeton Under Boil Advisory November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Some residents in the City of Princeton are under a precautionary boil advisory. The Princeton Water Utility this boil advisory is in effect due to a water repair. All homes south of Heights Chapel Road (East 150 South) and east of South Old U.S. HWY 41.

It’s unlikely there will be any contamination of the drinking water, but this is a precautionary measure.

Customers are asked to boil their water for five minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

If you have questions, you can call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

