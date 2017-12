Home Indiana Parts of Poseyville Under Boil Advisory December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A boil advisory is in effect for parts of Poseyville. Customers on South Sharp Street between Main Street and Pine Street will be under the boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before using or drinking it.

There’s no word on how long the boil advisory will be in effect.

