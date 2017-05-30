Home Kentucky Parts of Ohio County Under Water Boil Advisory May 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A water boil advisory has been issued for parts of Ohio County. The Ohio County Water District issued the boil advisory as a precautionary measure. It’s in place for the areas both north and south of Kentucky 62 West, which is in the McHenry area of the county.

The advisory was put in place due to a break in an eight inch water line Tuesday around 1 a.m. Officials tell 44News this advisory could be in place for up to 48 hours.

Stay with us for updates on when it might be lifted.

