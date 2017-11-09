Home Kentucky Parts of Ohio County Under Water Boil Advisory November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Parts of Ohio County are under a water boil advisory. The Ohio County Water District issued the boil advisory due to a 12-inch water main break in southeast Ohio County.

Around 1,500 customers are affected by this boil advisory. Crews are working to repair the water main break.

Areas that are affected include Olaton, Baizetown, Cromwell, Windy Hill, Halls Creek Road, Bethel Church Road and KY-505.

This boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

