Home Kentucky Parts of U.S. 60 in Kentucky Blocked due to Gas Leak October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

UPDATE: KYTC is reporting the repairs have been made and U.S. 60 is now open.

Original story: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a gas line leak along U.S. 60 near the intersection with Covington Ridge Drive at mile point 8.5.

KYTC says U.S. 60 is blocked just west of the Owensboro City Limits near Rudy Road between Owensboro and Stanley.

Officials say the four inch gas line is expected to take three hours to repair.

Trucks traveling between Owensboro and Henderson are asked to take the Audubon Parkway. Trucks seeking to make deliveries to the Kimberly-Clark Plant are asked to detour via the Audubon Parkway and KY 1554.

Comments

comments