Home Indiana Parts of I-69 Section 5 to be at Interstate Speed November 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A part of Interstate 69 will be unveiled next week better-connecting Hoosiers across the state. Crews will begin pulling barrels off mainline Interstate 69 and unveiling the speed limit signs along the corridor.

Drivers can expect to travel a little faster on the interstate Monday. The speed limit will be 55 miles per hour in Bloomington proper between Rockport road and Kinser pike which is nearly ten miles long.

The speed limit between Kinser Pike and Indian Creek will be 70 miles per hour.

Crews say there will be a few lane restrictions on I-69 through November.

Comments

comments