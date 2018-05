Home Indiana Evansville Parts Of Buena Vista Road Are Closed In Evansville May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Today at 8:15AM, Buena Vista Road closed at the bridge just east of Third Avenue.

Eastbound traffic on Buena Vista Road will be detoured to Third Avenue. Buena Vista Road from First Avenue will be closed as well.

Only local traffic will be permitted to enter.

