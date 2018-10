Home Indiana Parts of Jasper Without Water Due to Road Project October 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Jasper Municipal Water Department is shutting off water in certain areas due to conditions involving the U.S.231 Water Project.

The following areas will be immediately affected:

Newton Street from 4th-9th Streets

Clay Street from 5th-7th Streets

Sixth Street from Bartley- Newton

The temporary shut-off is expected to last until about 1:00PM.

