Some households in Henderson are under a boil advisory.

Henderson’s Water Utility says residents in the area of 1801 to 1852 Country Drive as well as 1435 Ilex Drive.

People should bring their water to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before using.

HWU says the boil advisory will be lifted when water samples have been proven negative.

As for now, residents in the affected area should take precaution and boil all water before use.

