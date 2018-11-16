44News | Evansville, IN

Parts of East Byers Avenue in Owensboro Closed Following Accident

Parts of East Byers Avenue in Owensboro Closed Following Accident

November 16th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro police are reporting one person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Police say the car on pedestrian accident occurred on East Byers Avenue and Friendship Drive at 2:10PM. The pedestrian, described as an elderly woman, has been taken to Owensboro Health with life-threating injuries.

East Byers Avenue from Highway 54 to East 26th street is expected to be closed for a few hours for accident reconstruction and investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.