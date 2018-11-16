Home Kentucky Parts of East Byers Avenue in Owensboro Closed Following Accident November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are reporting one person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Police say the car on pedestrian accident occurred on East Byers Avenue and Friendship Drive at 2:10PM. The pedestrian, described as an elderly woman, has been taken to Owensboro Health with life-threating injuries.

East Byers Avenue from Highway 54 to East 26th street is expected to be closed for a few hours for accident reconstruction and investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Comments

comments