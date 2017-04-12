Participants Gear Up for the 10th Annual Guns’n’Hoses Event

Participants are gearing up for the 10th annual Guns’n’Hoses event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ford Center.

Haley McKinney, first responder from Owensboro will be a part of this event, and her opponent is Shelly Wallace.

Rachel Gentry is representing the Luce Fire Department in Richland, Indiana, and her fight against Brandi Kell is the alternate fight on the card.

Ryan “The Ham Cannon” Conaway is representing the Posey County EMS. Ryan will take on Charlie Conner.

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason was joined in the studio with Rachel and Ryan.

Comments

comments