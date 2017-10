Home Indiana Evansville Part Of Wabash Avenue In Evansville Closed Off Until Next Week October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Part of Wabash Avenue in Evansville is closed until next Tuesday. Southbound lanes of Wabash are closed between Maryland and Delaware. Traffic will still have access to the post office, but starting Monday there will also be restrictions on Columbia Street. The outside lanes will be closed from Sixth Street to Wabash. That work is expected to take about 10 days.

