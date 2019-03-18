Be a Part of the Next Volumes of Blood Film!

Arguably one of the most popular horror film franchises, “Volumes of Blood” is gearing up for more gory action!

The series has won several awards and accolades…





Fangoria called the films “hands down, the most entertaining anthology in years,” and also listed it in their “Year in Horror: Top 10 Horror Films”.

Halloween Daily News proclaimed the films to be a “killer anthology” .

The Volumes of Blood franchise awards include “Best Horror Anthology” at the 2016 Fright Night Film Fest, “Best Horror Feature” at TriCities 2017 International Film Fest, “Best Feature” at ScareFest Film Fest 2015 and more.

And now it’s returning with a 3rd feature length flick, and they need our help.

Right now we’re in pre-production on the 3rd film, ‘Devil’s Knight: Volumes of Blood 3’, and it’s got tons of local and regional talent attached; and we’re launching an IndieGoGo campaign, crowd funding campaign where anyone in the community can come and help and support the film financially.

Truthfully, without Owensboro and the support we’ve gotten here, there’s absolutely no way that ‘Volumes of Blood’, or the franchise, would ultimately be what it is today.

You can be a part of the franchise by donating to their campaign.

Much like other crowd funding campaigns, you’ll get swag when you donate…and you can even spring to get your face or name into the film!

