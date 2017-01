Home Kentucky Part of Kentucky 667 in Union County will be Closed Until Friday January 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Part of Kentucky 667 in Union County is closed through Friday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it’s closed from the intersection at Highland Road to the intersection at Kentucky 668. This will allow brush clearing and gravel repairs. The closure runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

Property owners will be allowed access on each side of the closure.

Comments

comments