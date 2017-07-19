Parrent Electric Motors Plans to Expand

A Wayne County, Illinois business announces plans to expand.

According to our media partner WFIW, Parrent Electric Motors will be adding onto it’s seventh street facility in Fairfield.

Thanks to private funding along with a $75,000 loan from the Wayne County Revolving Loan Fund, the company will install new machinery and other equipment to speed up production.

The company sells and services electric motors for several different industries.

Parrent will also upgrade its building.

Comments

comments