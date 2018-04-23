ParksFest Music Festival Returns To Garvin Park

ParksFest Music Festival is returning to Garvin Park. It features a family-friendly day of music, art and activities for all ages. Other activities include children’s workshops, food and art vendors, a beer garden and bounce houses.

This event has grown from 4,000 attendees in 2014 to an estimated 10,000 people in 2016.

In 2016, there were national touring acts, including Houndmouth and Reverend Peyton & The Big Dam Band.

This year’s artist lineup will be released at a later date.

ParksFest will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

To get more information go to ParksFest Evansville.

