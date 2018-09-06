Home Indiana Evansville ParksFest Moving Indoors to Old National Events Plaza September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

ParksFest Music Festival is back this weekend for the first time since 2016, but this time it’s going to be held indoors.

The free music festival is moving from Garvin Park to the Old National Events Plaza due to the weather forecast.

Nathan Jochum, the Director of ParksFest, tells us the decision was made to ensure the show would go on rain or shine.

Jochum went to explain that all food trucks, activities, and bands will be at the now indoor concert as they were planned at to be at Garvin Park. He also says the event will remain a come and go as you please concert.

The first performance begins on September 8th at 11:00AM.

