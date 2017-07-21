Home Indiana Evansville Parks & Rec. Building to Close Early Due to No AC July 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Parks and Recreation Office is due to repairs being done to the air conditioning system. The C.K. Newsome Community Center will close at 3 p.m. due to the air conditioner repairs.

The building is being kept open so residents can pay their Vectren bills at the Vectren pay station inside the building.

The Parks & Rec office will reopen on Monday, July 24th at 8 a.m. and the C.K. Newsome Community Center will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.

