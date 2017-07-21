44News | Evansville, IN

Parks & Rec. Building to Close Early Due to No AC

July 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Parks and Recreation Office is due to repairs being done to the air conditioning system. The C.K. Newsome Community Center will close at 3 p.m. due to the air conditioner repairs.

The building is being kept open so residents can pay their Vectren bills at the Vectren pay station inside the building.

The Parks & Rec office will reopen on Monday, July 24th at 8 a.m. and the C.K. Newsome Community Center will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.

