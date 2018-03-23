Home Indiana Parkland Students Push For Gun Control With March For Our Lives Rally March 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A movement started by students in the aftermath of the school massacre in Florida is headed to Washington. Thousands of young people will take part in a rally Saturday, and will call on lawmakers to do more to protect them from gun violence.

The Never Again Movement started after a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Demetri Hoff is a student there. He says, “To you the NRA for caring more about your guns than our lives. We say enough is enough. America we are your future why won’t you protect us?”

The students say they’re also demanding more mental health resources, mentorship programs and job opportunities.

