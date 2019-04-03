Parkinson’s Support Group Hosts Symposium

Parkinson’s Disease survivors, their families, caregivers and medical professionals had the chance to learn more about coping with the disease.

The Neurological Disease affects more than 50,000 Americans and there is no cure.

Medical professionals say there are things you can do to help ease the symptoms. The biggest one is to exercise.

One survivor swears by eating healthy and thinking positive thoughts; something he hopes everyone suffering from this disease will apply in their own lives.

“I have a hard time with the word ‘hope’ because, unless they find a cure that’s not hope,” said keynote speaker and Parkinson’s Survivor John Baumann. “But there are things people can do to influence their experience with Parkinson’s and they need to do them. It’s their job. They don’t have a choice. Play time is over get to it.”

This is Deaconess Gateway’s second annual Living with Parkinson’s Symposium. Officials say their hope is to empower survivors.

Comments

comments