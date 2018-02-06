Home Indiana Evansville Some Parking Garage Rates To Increase In Downtown Evansville February 6th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Some of the rates at the city parking garages will be changing soon. Officials revealed an increase for monthly roof parking rates during the Evansville Redevelopment Commission meeting today.

The current monthly rate to park on the roof of all three garages is $30, but the rate will change to $50 starting on March 1st.

Kelley Coures, Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director, said, “The Building Authority had been getting quite a few phone calls from people paying the under roof rate that people who weren’t supposed to be parking under the roof were just parking under the roof anyway. So we’re just going to go ahead and make the change that all spaces are the same.”

All other rates at the city parking garages will remain the same.

