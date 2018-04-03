More Parking Coming To Jacobsville Area

More parking is coming to the Jacobsville area in Evansville. The Iowa Street parking lot will be built behind Dilegge’s restaurant, off North Main Street.

This morning, the Evansville Redevelopment Commission awarded a contract to build the 72-space lot to Ragle, Inc.

This comes after on-street parking was lost on the east side of North Main Street with the addition of the new bike path.

Officials say the lot will replace one of the parcels the city lost on North Main Street and Columbia Street.

“In that process they leased the entire property which took the parking from the public domain to their private business. So the lot we’re going to build on the east side of North Main then replaces that Davita Dialysis Center’s taking of that parking lot.”

City officials are hoping more public parking in the area will encourage people to utilize the bike path.

