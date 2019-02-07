Parents Urges Kentucky Lawmakers to Pass School Safety Bill

Two parents who lost their children in a school shooting gave a heart-breaking testimony urging Kentucky lawmakers to move forward with a school safety bill.

The parents of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope told lawmakers there needs to be measures in place to better protect children.

Holt and Cope were killed during last year’s shooting at Marshall County High School. They hope through Senate Bill I a safer environment would be created for children statewide.

If the measure passes, security would see major enhancements. Those include hiring a state school security marshal to bolster oversight of school-safety efforts. It also sets a state goal of hiring more school resource officers and enhancing mental health services in schools to reduce violence but only as soon as funding becomes available.

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill which legislative leaders have designated as a top priority for this year’s session.

Senate Bill 1 is scheduled to be voted on by the full Senate on February 8th.

Comments

comments