Parents, Students File Lawsuit in College Admission Scam

Parents and students across the country are taking legal action in the wake of the biggest college admissions scam in U.S. history. Those who feel they’ve been hurt by the scam are fighting back with legal action.

One woman filed a class-action lawsuit seeking $500 billion in damages and claiming her son who had a 4.2 GPA was rejected from some of the colleges where the cheating took place.

Some legal and admissions experts say there are so many factors considered in accepting students it would be difficult for the lawsuits to succeed.

Arun Ponnusamy, former admissions official, says, “These sound pretty ambitious to see them actually go anywhere. I mean, I do think it speaks a lot to the anxiety and the anger that some students and certainly parents are feeling about this.”

USC now says it will deny admission to at least six applicants allegedly connected to the scandal.

The school says Lori Loughlin’s daughters are still currently enrolled, but in the wake of the scam, their future on the campus remains unclear.

