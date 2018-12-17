Home Kentucky Parents Search For Answers In Mysterious Death Of 13-Year-Old December 17th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

Malik Stafford’s parents are searching for answers after their son died last month. Malik’s mother says their family was celebrating when he went out to play and catch crawdads.

“He was laying in an amount of water probably this much,” says Tammy Stafford, Malik’s mother. “He was an athlete. I mean he played every sport. He could do back flips. I don’t just see him laying there and drowning. I really don’t.”

Police are investigating Malik Stafford’s death after he was found unconscious in a shallow creek near his grandmother’s home at Cross Creek Apartments. The Hopkins County coroner is waiting for results to come back and an exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

“He stayed out too late and we started looking for him,” says Stafford. “We actually looked behind the fence one time, but didn’t see anything.”

Right now the Stafford’s are waiting to learn the exact cause of death.

“We can’t accept the fact that the detectives and all of Madisonville Police saying they are going to close the case due to possibly drowning,” says Keith Stafford, Malik’s father. “He didn’t drown because I threw him in a 9-foot pool and told him to swim tummy and he did up on the water and over water. There’s just no way he could drown. No.”

Madisonville Police say the case is an open and active investigation as they work to find answers.

“At this point the coroner’s report and the medical examiner’s report is not complete yet, so we’re kind of waiting on that from them,” says Lt. Andrew Rush, Madisonville Police Department. “However in the meantime what were doing is that were doing all the follow-ups and reviewing all the footage.”

“I just ask for everybody please pray for justice for him,” says Stafford. “Cause we won’t give up until we find answers to what happened to our son.”

As investigators work to track down an exact cause, the Stafford’s are reliving every possible scenario reminding authorities Malik was an athletic and active teenager.

“I just feel like this case should not be closed whatsoever,” says Stafford. “Somebody is responsible and they’re going to let them walk and that’s not right. I believe in my heart he was held down in the water. And I feel like that’s the reason why all the marks are on one side you know trying to get up.”

Authorities say they should expect to release their full report from the coroner in the next few weeks. If you have any information about this case please call Madisonville Police.

