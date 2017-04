Home Illinois Parents Report 50 Carmi High Students Get Food Poisoning After Prom April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

Parents are reporting as many as 50 Carmi High School students came down with food poisoning after attending Prom. The prom was held at the New Harmony Inn and Conference Center Saturday, April 8th.

Parents believe students became ill after eating chicken at the prom, but the Health Inspectors said their investigation was inconclusive about what may have happened.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Comments

comments