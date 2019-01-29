Parents of Noblesville School Shooter Deny Responsibility

The parents of a 13-year-old boy who opened fire inside Noblesville West Middle School last year say they are not responsible for what happened.

Ella Whistler’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the parents of the Noblesville school shooter. Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman was shot during that incident.

The Whistlers are seeking unspecified damages and are requesting a trial, as are the parents of the shooter.

The shooter’s parents say their son and the school bear some responsibility for the shooting but not them.

Prosecutors said the boy took two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition from his family’s home and took them to school in a backpack.

Back in November, the teen admitted to the attack and he was sent to a juvenile detention center until he’s 18.

