Home Indiana Evansville Parents in Evansville Arrested after Infant Found to Have Skull Fractures August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Two Evansville parents have been arrested and face neglect of a dependent charges after their infant was found to have two skull fractures.

Malon Gott and Sabrina Ragler are the parents of the child who was brought to St. Vincent Hospital on October 28th, 2017 due to the child having a seizure. Authorities say during treatment it was discovered the infant had two separate skull fractures.

The infant was transferred from St. Vincent to Kosair in Lousiville, Kentucky where it was determined the infant’s fractures were the result of non-accidental blunt force trauma. Officials say the injuries the infant sustained did not happen during child birth.

Both parents told authorities they have no knowledge of how the infant could have received these fractures.

Gott and Ragler were booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on August 16th. Both are facing two charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury

An initial hearing for both parents will take place at 1:00PM in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

