Parents Accused Of Burning Baby's Face While Smoking Synthetic Marijuana February 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The parents of an 18-month-old are accused of burning the child’s face while smoking synthetic marijuana. Evansville Police say the Department of Child Services got a tip about a month ago concerning a child’s burned face.

When DCS went to investigate, officials were unable to contact the parents – Taia Matchem and Tyler Berry.

Yesterday, police went back to the home and made contact with them.

According to the affidavit, when officers got inside the home there was a house full of people, K2 in plain view, and at least one person who appeared to be passed out and slumped over the couch.

Police say multiple people in the home had warrants, narcotics, or both. They arrested two people and took them to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

According to police, Matchem said the child had been burned by super glue, but then admitted a pipe actually burned the baby, while she and Berry were smoking K2.

Police say Berry told them the child was burned by a pipe, but it must have been while Matchem was holding her. He told the Matchem usually rocks or holds her before putting her to sleep.

Matchem and Berry are facing child neglect charges.

Krista Key, Gabriel Simmons, and the child’s grandmother were also arrested on various other charges.

