Parenting Project: This Year’s Hottest New Toy

Is it too soon to be thinking about what to get your kiddo for Christmas?

Nope.

We’re joined by our favorite mom, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville, to talk toys!

Press play to see how fun it is JUST TO UNBOX this new toy, that is flying off the shelves when it was released August 1st.

I’d be surprised if you didn’t want one for yourself…I have one, and she’s #Hairdorable!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments