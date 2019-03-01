Parenting Project: Whistle While You Work

It’s almost time to think about Spring Cleaning, and we know how difficult it can be to get the kids into the spirit.

So our favorite mom, Jo Beth Bootz (Macaroni Kid Evansville) has come up with fun ways to tackle Spring Cleaning with the little ones.

When you start making your Spring Cleaning list, keep these tips in mind and have your kids whistling while they work.

Press play to see her super creative ideas that even had ME wanting to Spring Clean!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

