Parenting Project: Veterans Day With The Family

Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on Parenting Project this morning. The two talked about how to involve the entire family in Veterans Day.

She also gave five tips on how to celebrate.

1. Attend a Veteran parade or event and bring a flag to wave.

2. Wave when you see them in uniform and ask questions if you have a chance.

3. Hang or place a flag at your home.

4. When you see a Veteran, always thank them for their service.

5. Volunteer to help put flags on military graves on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

To watch the interview and hear about more ways to celebrate the holiday Saturday, click on the video link below.

