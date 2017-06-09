44News | Evansville, IN

Parenting Project: Travel Tips for the Family

June 9th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Friday morning, Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville, visits the 44News Morning crew. She hosts “Parenting Project” with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder.

This morning, the two talked about travel tips for summer vacation. One idea she had was to have the children pack up back packs with toys and projects to do in the car, so they don’t get bored. Hopefully this will also prevent the ever popular phrase “Are we there yet?”

She also recommended different snack ideas and an easy way to keep your toddler working on potty training during the trip.

If you would like to watch the interview, click on the video box below.

