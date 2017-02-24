44News | Evansville, IN

Parenting Project: All Things Baby

Parenting Project: All Things Baby

February 24th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Friday morning Jo Beth Bootz from Macaroni Kid Evansville joins the 44News Morning gang for Parenting Project.

This morning, she talked to 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder about all things baby.

Some of the items Jo Beth brought along include a toy potty to encourage toddler to go to the bathroom in the toilet, a swaddling blanket and video monitor.

Jo Beth said you can find all the items at area departments.

To check out the full segment, click the video box below.

